Pioneer’s New Receivers Can Upgrade Any Car with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Pioneer has three new in-car receivers that can add Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to any car, even those with smaller in-dash compartments.

Pioneer's new lineup of 2017 NEX receivers can now add Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to any car at about half the price from before.

The company has three new receivers with model numbers AVH-3300NEX, AVH-2330NEX, AVH-2300NEX. Each one includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto at a price between $400-$600.

It is also the first time Pioneer has made Android Auto and Apple CarPlay available in smaller size known in industry terms as single-DIN. They accomplished this with a retractable screen, which means you can now add the latest in smartphone connectivity to older cars, even classic rides.

We checked out the installation of the new receivers in several cars including a classic 1967 Datsun Roadster and a 1986 Camaro. Pioneer is embarking on a 50 city summer tour with the cars to let consumers plug in their own phone and experience the convenience of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Both systems allow you to use your phone hands-free through a familiar interface on your dashboard screen. It's one of my favorite in-car technologies and I highly recommend it. Not only do you get access to your maps, music, calls and texts, it is all done in a way that is way less distracting and dangerous than using your phone handheld in the car. In fact, your phone screen is disabled so you're not tempted to sneak a peek at your notifications while you're driving.

