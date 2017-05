× Plane Down in Temple City: LACOFD

A small plane is down in Temple City on Friday night, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Authorities were called to the scene near Rio Hondo River and Lower Azusa around 8:22 p.m. after receiving reports of a plane down, the Department said.

Everyone onboard the plane has gotten out, according to the Department.

