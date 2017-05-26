Pomona Man Convicted of Sexually Abusing 5-Year-Old Girl; Faces Possible Prison Sentence of 40 Years to Life: DA

A 57-year-old Pomona man was convicted of six charges related to the yearlong sexual abuse of a 5-year-old girl, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

It took the jury less than a day to find Fernando Rodriguez guilty of two counts of lewd act upon a child, two counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger, and one count each of child molesting and distributing/exhibiting harmful matter to a minor, according to a news release from the DA’s office.

Rodriguez sexually assaulted the Pomona girl between May 2013 and July 2014, said Deputy DA Babette Huley, who prosecuted the case.

The defendant also showed porn to the child, according to the prosecutor.

More than a year after the sexual abuse began, the victim’s teacher learned about it; police were then notified, triggering an investigation, the release stated.

An arrest warrant was issued on July 20, 2015, and Rodriguez was apprehended 10 days later.

He faces a maximum possible sentence of 40 years to life in state prison when he returns to court July 12 for sentencing, according to prosecutors. Rodriguez will also have to register as a sex offender.