This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Friday, May 26, 2017.
Sam Live From Disney California Adventure
-
New Lanes Open on 91 Freeway in Corona
-
Michael Vartan Talks Love for KTLA Morning News & Playing the ‘Bad Guy’ on “The Arrangement”
-
The ‘Ghost Brothers’ Share Paranormal Experiences & Discuss New Season
-
John C. McGinley Discusses Dark New Thriller “The Belko Experiment”
-
Latest in Series of Pursuits Ends With 2 in Custody in Sherman Oaks
-
-
Broken Pipe Floods Parking Garage at Koreatown Apartment Building
-
Home Invasion, Carjacking Suspects in Custody Following Standoff in North Hills
-
Lonnie Jordan And Paul Rodriguez State We’re “The Best Morning Crew”
-
Man Hit by Car, Beaten in Westlake; Police Search for Attackers
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Stormy Sunday Forecast
-
-
Suspicious Fires Burn 2 Homes in Compton
-
Aisha Hinds Discusses Channeling the ‘Spirit’ of Harriet Tubman for “Underground”
-
Jeremy Miller Discusses Alan Thicke’s Legacy and Upcoming Paranormal Series