Man Killed, 1 Injured in South L.A. Shooting: Police

A man was killed and another was injured in a possible gang-related shooting in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Saturday night.

The shooting was reported about 8:05 p.m. near the intersection of 77th and Main streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One victim died at the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. His condition was unknown.

The shooting occurred near a hair salon, other businesses and an elementary school.

Police have not released details about the shooter.

No further details were released.

KTLA’s Dottie Evans contributed to this story.