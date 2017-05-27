Man Killed, 1 Injured in South L.A. Shooting: Police
A man was killed and another was injured in a possible gang-related shooting in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Saturday night.
The shooting was reported about 8:05 p.m. near the intersection of 77th and Main streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
One victim died at the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. His condition was unknown.
The shooting occurred near a hair salon, other businesses and an elementary school.
Police have not released details about the shooter.
No further details were released.
KTLA’s Dottie Evans contributed to this story.
33.969861 -118.273929