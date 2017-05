Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Community volunteers and former servicemembers planned to spend all day Saturday — from 8 a.m. to about 11 p.m. — at the Riverside National Cemetery placing an American flag for each fallen troop. For more information or to get involved, visit AFlagforEveryHero.com.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 6 on May 27, 2017.