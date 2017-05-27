ISIS Claims Masked Massacre of Coptic Christians in Egypt; Death Toll Rises to 29

The death toll in Friday’s attack on buses carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt has risen to 29, officials said, as the Islamist terror group ISIS claimed responsibility for the massacre.

The buses were on a desert road headed to a monastery in the Minya governorate south of Cairo when assailants wearing fatigues and masks fired on them from three four-wheel-drive vehicles, Egypt’s Interior Ministry said.

Hours later, Egypt responded with airstrikes against terrorist camps, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said in an on-camera statement, according to state-run Nile TV.

The exact location of Friday’s airstrikes was unclear, but Nile TV reported that Egypt has targeted terrorists in the Sinai Peninsula and on the border with Libya.

Traveling to a monastery

The Christians were traveling to St. Samuel the Confessor, around 62 miles northwest of the city of Minya, when they came under fire, the Interior Ministry said.

The death toll rose from 28 to 29, Egypt’s Cabinet said in a statement published late Friday by the state-run Middle East New Agency.

More than 20 people were injured, and some were in critical condition, Minya Gov. Essam El-Bedewy told Egyptian satellite channel ONTV.

Men, women and children are among the dead and injured, officials said.

Coptic Christians have been targeted by ISIS militants several times in recent years and ongoing violence has triggered a mass exodus of Coptic Christians from some towns.

ISIS claim

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack through its Amaq media wing, according to the Site Intelligence Group, a terror monitoring group.

President Donald Trump said in a statement Friday that the “merciless slaughter of Christians in Egypt tears at our hearts and grieves our souls.”

“Wherever innocent blood is spilled, a wound is inflicted upon humanity,” the statement said. “But this attack also steels our resolve to bring nations together for the righteous purpose of crushing the evil organizations of terror, and exposing their depraved, twisted, and thuggish ideology.”

The attack comes as the country is still under a three-month state of emergency period following twin attacks on Coptic churches on Palm Sunday last month that killed dozens of people. ISIS claimed responsibility for those attacks.

Spate of attacks

Coptic Christians make up about 10% of Egypt’s population of 91 million. They base their theology on the teachings of the apostle Mark, who introduced Christianity to Egypt.

Persecution and discrimination against Egypt’s Coptic Christians has spiked since the toppling of Hosni Mubarak’s regime in 2011.

In December, an attack on a Coptic church in Cairo killed 25 people.

Coptic churches and homes have been set on fire, members of the Coptic minority have been physically attacked, and their property has been looted, rights group Amnesty International reported in March.

A church in Minya was torched in 2013, gutting its interior.