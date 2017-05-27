Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent Shoots 2 Teens Who Allegedly Attempted to Rob Him in Arcadia

Two teens were hospitalized and a third was arrested following an altercation with an off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in Arcadia on Friday, officials said.

The three boys, between 14 and 15 years old, attacked the border agent from behind as he was walking on the sidewalk along 1st Street, south of Colorado Boulevard, around 8:15 p.m., according to a statement from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the incident. Officials had originally reported the assailants were men.

One of the boys allegedly hit the officer’s head several times while another pointed a handgun at him and demanded his property. It was unclear whether the boy used his hands or a weapon to hit the officer.

The border agent believed the teens were going to rob and shoot him and pulled out his CBP-issued handgun.

He shot at the boys, striking a 15-year-old who was holding the handgun as well as a 14-year-old, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies did not specify how many times the boys were shot but said they were being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. Their conditions were unknown.

The third boy, also 14, was not hit and able to flee. However, he was later located at a residence near the scene and arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Arcadia police responded to the scene and detained the border agent and two wounded teens, who were then taken to nearby hospitals, where they remained Saturday.

The officer sustained some bruising to his face but did not require medical treatment.

The handgun used by the 15-year-old was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

Deputies did not release the officer’s name, nor the assailants’ due to their age.

34.145554 -118.028449