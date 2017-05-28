× 2 Injured in South L.A. Shooting

Two men were injured in a shooting in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of South Los Angeles Sunday, officials said.

The incident was reported about 4:30 p.m. along the 6500 block of Kansas Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two men were struck by gunfire and transported to a hospital. One was reported in critical condition, while the other was listed as stable.

Police said it does not appear that the shooting was gang-related.

No arrests have been made.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this story.