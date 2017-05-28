115 Firefighters Respond to 8-Acre Brush Fire in Brentwood

Firefighters initiated a major emergency response to a brush fire that broke out in the Brentwood area on Sunday.

The flames were first reported around 12:45 p.m. on the 2000 block of North Mandeville Canyon Road with a large amount of smoke rising from the area visible at a distance, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

By about 1:10 p.m. the blaze had grown from a quarter acre to approximately 6 to 8 acres in size, the agency said.

The fire was near residential areas, but no evacuations had been ordered.

More than 115 firefighters were on scene as the flames moved uphill through heavy brush.

Winds were estimated to be moving at a rate of 5 to 10 mph.

Fire in Mandeville Canyon. pic.twitter.com/nXU9H9v2lD — Nic Adler (@nicadler) May 28, 2017

Mandeville Canyon fire from the air pic.twitter.com/UgZQDAVYPM — Charley Hine (@charley) May 28, 2017