Irvine Police Release Sketch of Armed Robbery Suspect

Irvine Police officials Sunday released a sketch of a man suspected of an armed robbery that occurred the day before.

The incident was reported about 9:35 a.m. in the 600 block of Hayes Street.

The 62-year-old victim had returned from a short walk in her neighborhood when the man came in through an unlocked door and demanded cash and the jewelry she was wearing, police said.

The man took off with gold jewelry and $300.

Irvine Police officers responded, but the man was not found.

He is described as being in his late 20s with a medium build and short black hair. He was wearing a red and black striped sweatshirt and black pants.

The victim believes the man followed her home from the walk.

Anyone who has information about the incident or the man can call Detective Keith Herter at 949-724-7183.