Marijuana-Growing Operation Found in Van Nuys Home After Fire

Officials discovered a marijuana-growing operation in a residential area Saturday in the wake of a fire at a Van Nuys home, authorities said.

The fire, reported at about 11:27 a.m. on the 6300 block of Langdon Avenue, began in a vehicle sitting under a carport that had been attached to a subdivided garage, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

Firefighters beat back the blaze in about fifteen minutes, Stewart said, and searched the premises to make sure the fire had not extended to other parts of the structure.

Once the plants were discovered, fire officials contacted the Los Angeles Police Department, about noon.

