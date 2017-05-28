Official Rules for “VIVID SYDNEY” sweepstakes giveaway May-June 2017

KTLA 5

PRESENTS

“WIN A TRIP TO SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA 2017”

SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SPONSOR

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The Sweepstakes begins at 6:30:01 a.m. Pacific Time (“PT”) on February 13, 2017 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. PT on February 17, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Any entries not received within the Sweepstakes Period will be disqualified.

HOW TO ENTER

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Two Methods of Entry. Only one method of entry per person/email address/phone number regardless of entry method will be allowed (for a maximum of one entry.)

On “KTLA 5 Morning News,” (“the Show”) from May 29, 2017 to June 2, 2017, and from June 5, 2017 to June 9, 2017, one code word will be shown on-screen each weekday between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. PT. A different code word will be shown each day. Each code word is valid for entry until 11:59:59 p.m. on the day it was announced.

Enter via text message:

After the code word is announced, using the text messaging feature on your cellular telephone, send a text message to 515151 with only the code word announced on the Show in the body of the message. All entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. Text-Message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless services are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to identity of any entrant, an entrant shall be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct keyword shall be eligible. Sponsors reserve the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any text message entry at any time which in Sponsors’ opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Sponsors are not responsible for unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical malfunctions of inability to transmit messages or entries.

Enter online:

After the code word is announced, go to http://www.ktla.com/sydney, click the link for the sweepstakes entry form, and complete and submit the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including name, telephone number and the correct code word. You must also have a valid e-mail account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, automated entries, and/or entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the e-mail account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsors and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person/e-mail address. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified. Sponsors are not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

This sweepstakes is void where prohibited or restricted by law. It is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, who are age 21 or older as of May 29, 2017, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to the end of the Sweepstakes Period. Employees of KTLA, LLC, other media companies (including television, cable television and radio), American Airlines, Inc. or Destination NSW (“Prize Providers”), their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and members of their immediate families (spouse, parent or child) living in the same household, are not eligible to enter or win.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

After June 9, 2017, all valid entries submitted during the Sweepstakes Period will be combined into a single entry pool. Odds of winning depend on the total number of entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. One (1) winner will be selected at random from the pooled entries, subject to verification and compliance with these Rules.

The winner will be notified by telephone or email. If the selected winner is not eligible, declines the prize, or cannot be contacted within seventy-two (72) hours of the initial attempted notification by phone call or email from Sponsor (including, but not limited to, failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the selected winner may be disqualified and Sponsor may select an alternate winner at random from all remaining valid entries.

THE PRIZE

The winner will receive the following (“the Prize”):

American Airlines AAdvantage ® Miles, redeemable for economy-class round-trip air travel from Los Angeles International Airport to an airport served by American Airlines in the Sydney, Australia area. The number of miles supplied for redemption of the above-mentioned air travel shall be at the discretion of American Airlines. If not already a member, Winner must create a free AAdvantage account at aa.com in order to make use of this part of the prize. AAdvantage ® Miles are subject to the terms set forth below.

Miles, redeemable for economy-class round-trip air travel from Los Angeles International Airport to an airport served by American Airlines in the Sydney, Australia area. The number of miles supplied for redemption of the above-mentioned air travel shall be at the discretion of American Airlines. If not already a member, Winner must create a free AAdvantage account at aa.com in order to make use of this part of the prize. AAdvantage Miles are subject to the terms set forth below. Three consecutive nights of “twin share” accommodations for two people in a hotel of Sponsor’s choosing in the Sydney, Australia metropolitan area.

Two consecutive nights of “twin share” accommodations for two people at a hotel, inn or similar place of lodging of Sponsor’s choosing, plus a wine tasting experience in the Hunter Valley Wine Country region of Australia

One night of “Twin Share” accommodations for two people at a hotel, inn or similar place of lodging of Sponsor’s choosing, plus a touring excursion for two people in the Blue Mountains region of Australia

Admission for two people to a bridge-climbing excursion with BridgeClimb Sydney, 3 Cumberland St., The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia.

Admission for two people to a tour of the Sydney Opera House, located at Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Admission for two people to a sight-seeing cruise in Sydney Harbor, conducted by an organization of Sponsor’s choosing

Admission for two people to a tour of Bondi Beach conducting by Let’s Go Surfing, 128 Ramsgate Ave., North Bondi, NSW 2026, Australia

Admission for two people to a wildlife tour at Taronga Zoo, Bradley’s Head Road & Whiting Beach Rd., Mosman NSW 2088, Australia

ARV of the Prize is $9,324.00. The actual value of the prize may vary depending on date and times of travel, airfare fluctuations and hotel charges at the time of travel. Therefore, the actual value of the prize awarded may be lower or higher at the time it is fulfilled. If the actual retail value of the Prize is less than this amount, the difference, if any, will not be awarded to the winner. Prize winner and his or her guests/travel companions will be required to travel on identical itineraries including the same departure date and return date. Prize winner and his or her travel companion will each be required to provide a valid government issued identification and/or passport at time of travel. If the prize winner elects to travel or partake in prize trip with no travel companion no additional compensation will be awarded to the prize winner. No changes will be made to travel details once any element(s) of the travel arrangements have been booked, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

Winner is solely responsible for any and all expenses and incidental travel costs not expressly described above, including but not limited to, ground transportation, in-room charges (e.g., mini-bar, room service, telephone, movies, etc.), meals and beverages, gratuities and personal incidentals. Prize expires on June 30, 2018; winner must have completed travel by that date. Winner may be required to provide a valid major credit card or other acceptable form of payment, as determined in the hotel’s sole discretion, upon hotel check-in. All in-room charges, telephone calls, meals, beverages, hotel upgrades, amenities, personal incidentals and any other expenses charged to the winner’s hotel room will be charged to the Winner’s credit card or deducted from the deposit provided. Airfare and hotel accommodations are subject to availability at time of booking. Blackout dates for the prize are as follows: December 15, 2017 through January 15, 2018, and March 25, 2018 through April 5, 2018. Prize travel, accommodations, tours and excursions may not be booked during the blackout dates. Other blackout dates may apply. Blackout periods are subject to change without notice. All arrangements for travel must be booked by Destination NSW. Travel must be booked a minimum of eight weeks prior to departure.

Neither Sponsor nor Prize Provider will be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by the hotel, or any other persons providing services and accommodations to winner.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and the winner and any of his or her invitees may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (“The Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, he or she will forfeit the prize. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up or take delivery of the prize by the deadline established by Sponsor. Failure by the winner to meet any deadlines established by the Sponsor in this sweepstakes will result in forfeiture of the prize.

AADVANTAGE® MILES TERMS AND CONDITIONS .

AAdvantage® miles are redeemed for air transportation, Winner and guest are responsible for the full cost of transportation to and from their departure and arrival city. Winner and guest are responsible for any and all applicable fees, service charges, surcharges or passenger facility charges and all insurance costs, federal, state, local and foreign taxes, if any, gratuities, meals, incidentals and any other unspecified expenses associated with acceptance or use of the Prize. AAdvantage® flight awards are subject to, and the passenger is responsible for, the September 11th Security Fee of up to $10 per round-trip, applicable departure taxes, federal inspection fees, passenger facility charges of up to $18.00, depending on itinerary, and any other taxes and fees imposed by a government entity (U.S. or foreign) of up to $240 based on destination; total may vary slightly based upon currency exchange rate at time of purchase, as well as any fees or surcharges (including fuel surcharges) imposed by the carrier. U.S. government excise tax is a user tax to pay for airport construction and airway safety and operations. If ticketing is less than 21 days prior to departure, a $75.00 expedite charge will apply (waived for AAdvantage® Executive Platinum, AAdvantage® Platinum and AAdvantage® Gold members using miles from their account). A ticketing service charge of up to $35.00 will apply when ticketing via Reservations, American Airlines Travel Center or an Airport Ticket Office. (The ticketing service charge is waived for involuntary changes, reissued tickets, AAdvantage award tickets issued within 21 days of travel and an expedite charge has been collected, AAirpass® tickets, Government/military fare tickets, and prepaid tickets.) Some of these taxes, fees and other amounts may be due upon booking/ticketing the AAdvantage® award travel.

American Airlines AAdvantage® miles will be credited to the AAdvantage® account of the Winner, or may be provided in the form of a Certificate as set forth below, who must provide a valid AAdvantage® membership number in order to receive the mileage credit. American Airlines AAdvantage® miles awarded in this sweepstakes will not count toward elite status qualification, Million MilerSM status or any other promotional benefit that American Airlines may offer in the AAdvantage® program. Winner, if not an AAdvantage® member, may join at no cost online at http://www.aa.com and click on AAdvantage® or by calling the AAdvantage® membership desk at 1-800-882-8880. The credited miles may thereafter be redeemed in any manner consistent with the AAdvantage® program Terms and Conditions, which are subject to change at any time without notice and can be found at http://www.aa.com/aadvantage when you click on Program Details and then click on AAdvantage® Terms and Conditions. Determination of income tax liability on AAdvantage® travel awards is the responsibility of the Winner.

American Airlines may, among other things, (i) withdraw, limit, modify, or cancel any award; (ii) change program benefits, mileage levels, participant affiliations, conditions of participation, rules for earning, redeeming, retaining or forfeiting mileage credit, or rules for the use of travel awards; or (iii) add travel embargo dates, limit the number of seats available for award travel (including, but not limited to, allocating no seats on certain flights) or otherwise restrict the continued availability of travel awards or special offers. American Airlines reserves the right to change the AAdvantage® program and its terms and conditions at any time without notice, and to end the AAdvantage® program with six months’ notice. American Airlines may make any one or more of these changes at any time even though such changes may affect winner’s ability to use the mileage credit or his/her accumulated awards. AAdvantage® travel awards, accrued mileage credits and special offers are subject to government regulations. American Airlines is not responsible for products and services offered by other participating companies. For complete AAdvantage® program details, visit www.aa.com/aadvantage. Prize Provider is solely responsible for the AAdvantage® program and this portion of the Prize.

Released Parties are not liable for any expense incurred as a consequence of a flight cancellation or flight delay. Travel is subject to availability and certain other restrictions, which are subject to change in the sole discretion of American Airlines. Flight schedules subject to change without notice. AAdvantage® miles will be sent to the Winner in the form of a direct deposit. Mileage credit can be deposited only once on or before the expiration date. AAdvantage® travel awards, accrued mileage credits and special offers are subject to government regulations. For complete depositAAmiles program details, visit www.depositAAmiles.com. For complete AAdvantage® program details, visit www.aa.com/aadvantage.

A portion of all travel booked on American Airlines may be American Eagle® service, operated by Compass Airlines, LLC, Envoy Air Inc., ExpressJet Airlines, Inc., Republic Airline Inc., SkyWest Airlines, Inc., Air Wisconsin Airlines Corporation, Mesa Airlines, Inc., PSA Airlines, Inc., Piedmont Airlines, Inc., or Trans States Airlines, LLC.

American Airlines, American Eagle, AAdvantage, AAdvantage Million Miler, MileSAAver, the Flight Symbol logo and the Tail Design are marks of American Airlines, Inc.

oneworld is a registered trademark of oneworld Alliance, LLC.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate, cancel or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in sweepstakes entries, may be used by Sponsor for marketing and promotional purposes. The sweepstakes is subject to KTLA’s privacy policy, found at www.ktla.com/privacypolicy and KTLA’s Terms of Service, found at www.ktla.com/termsofservice.

Sponsor reserves the right not to display code word on-screen due to the coverage of breaking news or other unforeseen circumstances. Should Sponsor choose not to display code word on any day during the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor may (but is not required to) extend the Sweepstakes Period and display the code word on a different day. Any schedule changes for the display of code word will be listed on the KTLA website at www.ktla.com/sydney, as soon as possible.

By entering, entrants agree that Sponsor’s and Prize Provider’s decisions on all matters relating to this sweepstakes and the Prize are final, binding and incontestable.

Winner is responsible for all federal, state, and local taxes associated with the Prize. Winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the value of the Prize.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING PASSPORT REQUIREMENTS FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL: As of January 23, 2007 all international travelers must present a government-issued passport for U.S. Customs re-entry after air, land or sea travel. For more information please visit the State Department’s consular website http://www.travel.state.gov or the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s website http://www.dhs.gov. It is the traveler’s responsibility to provide proper documentation. Married or divorced women traveling under names other than what is printed on their travel documents, must supply a marriage license and/or divorce decree.

No element of the Prize is replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash, and may not be sold, traded, rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, or substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor and/or Prize Provider. Sponsor and Prize Provider reserve the right, but will have no obligation, to substitute the Prize, or any portion thereof, with a prize or prize element of equivalent or greater value, in their sole discretion, if the Prize, or any portion thereof, cannot be awarded for any reason. Prize is subject to restrictions, including those stated on the airfare documents.

By participating in the sweepstakes, entrants agree that, if selected as the winner, entrant and his/her travel companion agree: (a) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Prize Provider, their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, directors, agents and employees of each of them (collectively, “Released Parties”), from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, liabilities, expenses or losses of any kind arising out of the entrant’s or guest’s participation in this sweepstakes, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the Prize (or any element thereof) and any prize-related activity and travel, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage or any other loss or injury of any kind; (b) entrant will not seek, and under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain, an award of, and entrant waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (c) all causes of action arising out of or connected with this sweepstakes shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (d) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs; (e) Sponsor and its licensees will have the right to use the entrant’s and travel companion’s name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness in any and all media for promotional purposes in connection with the sweepstakes. without further compensation or notice; and (f) as a condition of receiving the Prize, the winner and travel companion, within seven (7) days after being notified by Sponsor, must provide valid state-issued identification, fill out and sign an IRS Form W-9 and execute Sponsor’s prepared form of Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Agreement, containing the foregoing provisions, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of the Prize.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants, Sponsor and Prize Provider in connection with this sweepstakes, will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflicts of law rules or provisions.

Copy of rules/Name of winner: For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to “WIN A TRIP TO SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA 2017”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028. Requests must be received by August 1, 2017.