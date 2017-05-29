Bay Area Water Park Closes Slides After Boy Spins Off Chute Onto Concrete on Opening Day

A water park in the San Francisco Bay Area celebrating its opening day was forced to shut down some water slides after a boy spun off a chute and skidded onto a concrete walkway.

The East Bay suburb of Dublin, about 35 miles east of San Francisco, had been eagerly anticipating for years the opening of the $43-million complex known as the Wave at Emerald Glen Park. But on its opening day Saturday, a photographer for the East Bay Times caught on video a boy sliding to the bottom of a three-story slide, then being ejected over the left side of the chute, feet first, onto a concrete walkway.

The boy spins 180 degrees and lands on his right shoulder. He immediately gets up and walks away.

The East Bay Times reported that the boy, 10, was shaken up and suffered a scratched shoulder and back. The newspaper said the ride, which drops at an 80-degree angle, had only been operating for 90 minutes when the accident occurred.

