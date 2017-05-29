× Brentwood Brush Fire Ignited by Weed Whacker Is 95% Contained, Officials Say

A brush fire ignited by a gas-driven weed whacker in Brentwood was 95% contained Monday morning, as Los Angeles firefighters made good progress surrounding the fire overnight.

The blaze started Sunday when the muffler overheated on a brush-clearing device being used by a private company working on Mandeville Canyon Road to clear flammable material from around homes.

Ash rained down on cars, a neighbor said, but the wind was blowing away from the homes as firefighters contained flare-ups. By Monday morning, increased moisture from the coast and minimal wind was assisting firefighters, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said in a tweet.

The fire, which triggered the evacuation of five homes in a major emergency response, was reported in the 2900 block of Mandeville Canyon Road at 12:46 p.m., according to the department.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

34.096480 -118.502454