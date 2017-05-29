Callie Prendiville, Actress/Playwright

Callie Prendiville is an actress and playwright from Southern California. At a young age, Callie enjoyed reading, storytelling and history. She fell in love with theater after discovering it was a synthesis of many of the things she cared about.

While she enjoyed performing throughout high school, Callie was initially hesitant to pursue acting as a career. She eventually followed her gut, and committed herself to going after her dreams. She would go on to earn an M.F.A in Performance so that she could combine her love for acting with a love for teaching.

In this episode, Callie shares how she uses her passion for theater to help enrich her community. She also opens up about her experiences writing her own play. Her show Blamed: An Established Fiction, won Best Drama at the San Diego International Fringe Festival and won the 2017 Hollywood Fringe Festival Scholarship, funded by the National Endowment of the Arts.

