Calling It ‘Unacceptable,’ Trump Condemns Racially Charged Portland Train Stabbings

Posted 9:10 AM, May 29, 2017, by

President Donald Trump condemned the racially charged Portland, Oregon, train stabbings on Monday, tweeting that they were “unacceptable.”

Jeremy Christian is seen in a booking photo released by the Multnomah County Detention Center.

“The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are w/ them,” read the tweet from the official @POTUS account.

Trump had not previously commented on the matter.

Portland police said two men were killed and another was wounded after a man now being held allegedly starting yelling hate speech toward two women, one of whom was wearing a hijab.

The two men were killed after intervening. Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, was 23 years old and a recent graduate of Reed College. Rick Best was a veteran who lived in a Portland suburb with his family. Michah Fletcher, a 21-year-old poet, survived although he sustained serious injuries.

The nature of the Portland attack, as well as the suspect’s racist and provocative actions at a rally in April, led many to call on Trump to denounce the attack and others like it.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations called on Trump to speak out personally on the attack and “against the rising tide of Islamophobia and other forms of bigotry,” saying Trump had caused such a climate through his own statements and policies.

