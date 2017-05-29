× Central Valley Man Struck, Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Front of Daughter After Trying to Break Up Fight

A man who was apparently trying to break up a fight was struck and killed by a suspected hit-and-run driver in the Central Valley over the weekend.

The incident occurred in front of the victim’s 8-year-old daughter in Visalia and police are looking for two people in connection with the crime.

The incident occurred May 27 when the victim, Eric Fisher, was doing yard work and he heard two people arguing across the street, KFSN-TV in Fresno reported.

Fisher asked the couple who were fighting to leave because he didn’t want them fighting in front of children, the station reported.

Officials said the couple got into a car, ran Fisher into a fence and dragged him about a block.

“She runs in five minutes later saying, ‘Mom, daddy is hurt,’” the victim’s wife, Alice, told KFSN. “When I come out my husband is underneath the tires and I’m pleading and yelling at her. ‘Please my husband’s underneath the tires. Please stop.’ She just kept going.”

The man and woman were in a four-door silver or gray Toyota Camry or Corolla and the vehicle may also have damage to the front end.

Fisher was taken to a hospital where his leg was amputated and he later died, KFSN reported.

“My brother, Fish, didn’t deserve this, no one deserves to die this way,” the victim’s brother, Juan Aleman, told KFSN. “He was a good guy. All he ever wanted to just help somebody.”

It is unclear who was driving, but both the man and woman remain at large.

Fisher, 35, is survived by his wife of 17 years and two daughters, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for funeral expenses.