Closure Lifted After Sharks Again Drive Surfers, Swimmers From Water Off San Clemente

San Clemente lifeguards lifted a closure Sunday afternoon after ordering Memorial Day weekend beachgoers out of the water in the morning when four sharks were spotted near the shore.

An area one mile south and one mile north of the San Clemente Pier was closed after four sharks, one between 9 and 10 feet long, were seen.

Lifeguards reopened the area around 3:30 p.m. when they determined that the threat had diminished.

The same area was closed a week ago when two dozen great white sharks appeared off the popular surfing and swimming beach.

