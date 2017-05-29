Fire Burns 3 Acres, Destroys Classic Car Collection in Agua Dulce; Homeowner Blames Disgruntled Tenant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters were investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed one structure and damaged a barn in the Agua Dulce area of Santa Clarita Monday morning.

L.A. County fire crews were on the scene at 12620 W. Sierra Highway before 4 a.m. after witnesses reported hearing explosions around 3:30 a.m. coming from the garage on the property that houses a $1-million classic car collection.

The blaze also spread to surrounding brush, but the flames' forward progress was held at 3 acres by 6 a.m. and firefighters were monitoring embers to prevent hot spots from flaring up, according to L.A. County Fire Supervisor Robert Diaz.

The homeowner, who wished to be identified only as Arnie, said he had been engaged in a long-running dispute with a tenant in a living space adjacent to the garage for about eight months.

The tenant, who was ordered to vacate the property, had previously threatened arson, according to Arnie.

“I just talked to my neighbor and he said that he told somebody that one his way out of here he was going to torch this place,” he said.

The damage was a huge loss for the homeowner, who said he only had insurance on one of the vehicles.

“I lost everything I’ve worked for all my life," he told KTLA. "I’m 73 years old. I retired, put my car collection together, and it’s gone.”

The tenant, identified only as Gary, categorically denied the charges.

Firefighters had asked the man to stand by, however, and were conducting a criminal investigation.

The homeowner's grandson said surveillance cameras that had been set up were suspiciously removed by someone before the fire.