Hollywood Hills Resident Places Camera in Mailbox in Effort to Catch Suspected Mail Thief

A Hollywood Hills resident who had a package stolen from her mailbox put a camera inside it in an effort to catch the potential thief.

"It's really disconcerting, it's an incredible violation," Kelly Byrne said of the theft.

The motion-activated camera captured four separate images of possibly the same woman. Byrne believes the woman has been stealing mail in the neighborhood.

"We put a camera that is inside the box, basically facing out, and we've been able catch her several times in the last few months," Byrne said.

In one instance, the woman peeks in, but the box is empty and she leaves the area before Byrne’s boyfriend can confront her.

Once, the camera caught a woman reaching in the mailbox in broad daylight, and once, someone a piece of mail behind belonging to Byrne’s neighbor.

“We can’t seem to catch her, catch her,” Byrne said.

She said others in her neighborhood have posted on social media that they’re experiencing similar thefts. Byrne has contacted the U.S. Postal Inspection and local authorities.

“I haven't heard anything back,” she said.

In the meantime, Byrne said she’ll continue to take matters into her own hands and spread the word.

“If people don't know what's happening they can't do anything about it,” she said.