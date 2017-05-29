Mama Bear, 2 Cubs Caught on Camera Feasting on Trash in Monrovia Foothills

A mother bear and her two cubs were spotted feasting on trash in a residential neighborhood of Monrovia, in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, on Monday.

The late family lunch was captured on video by a freelance news photographer in the 900 block of Norumbega Drive about 3:30 p.m. The neighborhood is a little over a half-mile from the border with the Angeles National Forest, which is black bear habitat.

The mama bear knocked over at least one trash can and ate while her cubs climbed in a nearby tree in a home’s driveway, the video showed. After several minutes, she pulled a bag of trash over toward her young.

The cubs headed several dozen feet up a tall pine tree but eventually came back to their mother, who was apparently waiting for them next to the street.

The mother bear’s right ear was marked with a yellow tag, indicating it had previously been tranquilized and relocated.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends keeping trash in bear-proof containers, among other precautions for bear country.

“When wild animals are allowed to feed on human food and garbage, they lose their natural ways – often resulting in death for the animal,” the department says in its “Keep Me Wild” guidance.