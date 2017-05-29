× Man Killed, Other Injured in South L.A. Shooting

A man was killed and another was injured in the Willowbrook area of South Los Angeles, officials said Monday night.

The incident was reported about 8:30 p.m. in the 13700 block of South Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

One of the men, described only as black, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, described as Hispanic, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No other information was released Monday.