Off-Duty LAPD Officer Returns Fire at Gunman Who Shot at Group at Party in Glassell Park

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was in the wrong place at the right time early Monday when an assailant opened fire on him and a group of friends, police said.

The officer, whose name was not released, was at a party near the intersection of Division Street and West Avenue 33, said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

Around 1:30 a.m., the officer and several friends were standing together when a man fired on the group, striking one person in the leg, Lopez said. The shooter immediately fled.

The officer, armed with a handgun, fired back at the man, who managed to escape. The officer did not give chase.

