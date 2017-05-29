Portlanders Praise as Heroes Men Who Intervened in White Supremacist’s Anti-Muslim Tirade

Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, left, and Rick Best are seen in images released by Reed College (Namkai Meche) and family (Best).

When he was in college, Taliesin Namkai-Meche took an introductory religion class on Islam and impressed his professor with a deep desire to understand how others see the world.

Rick Best spent years in Muslim countries as an Army platoon sergeant in Afghanistan and Iraq.

And Micah Fletcher won a Portland poetry competition in 2013 with an entry about prejudices faced by Muslims.

Those details, reported by the Oregonian newspaper, may help explain why the three men acted in a way that has much of Portland praising them as heroes.

