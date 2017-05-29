spcaLA Free & Animals for Armed Forces Foundation Pet Adoptions for Active Military & Their Families

Gayle Anderson was live at the PetSmart in Pico Rivera, one of several locations offering FREE PET ADOPTIONS FOR ACTIVE MEMBERS OF THE MILITARY. The adoption discount applies to active duty, reserve and veterans of the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Marines, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the National Guard and/or immediate family members. The opportunity is made possible by the spcaLA & the Animals for Armed Forces Foundation.

Documentation is required:

*Photo Identification

*Military Identifcation

*DD-124 & Driver License

*NGB Form 22

Adoption fees are waived for the first 50 pet adoptions; limit two per household. Adopters must meet spcaLA adoption requirements. Additional fees such as medication and e-collars might apply.

For a complete list of locations and more information, please check the website.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.