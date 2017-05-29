× Woman Fatally Stabbed in Compton; Homicide Detectives Investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating a stabbing in Compton on Monday that left a woman dead, authorities said.

The victim was stabbed around 9:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Palmer Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died, according to the release.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Authorities have not announced any arrests in the case, nor have they have provided any information on an assailant or assailants.

No other details were released amid the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 800-222-8477, or through the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.