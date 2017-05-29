× ‘You’re Just There, Trapped’: Why One Mexican Woman Decided to ‘Self-Deport,’ Long Before Trump

Any time a cop passed her on the road, she began shaking. When police set up checkpoints in her neighborhood, her phone buzzed with warning text messages.

She worried about getting carded at bars. Boarding planes. Attending college. Anything that required an ID, which she didn’t have because she was in the country illegally.

For a decade, Paula Flores Colorado felt crippled by a gnawing fear that eventually became unbearable.

To find peace, she returned to Mexico in 2009.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.