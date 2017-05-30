17th Annual Los Angeles River Ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

17th Annual Los Angeles River Riding benefitting Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition (LACBC)

Sunday, June 4, 2017

7 Rides leaving from The Autry in Griffith park

3 rides leaving from Marina Green Park on the water in Long Beach

Ride lengths from 15 mile Family ride to 100 Century ride over 200 riders expected

Online registration closes Thursday night 6/1/17

Online registration $5 off promo code: KTLA

Walk up registrations on ride day Sunday, June 4, 2017

#laRiverRide

#LACBC