2 Chino Hills Soccer Coaches Among 4 People Killed in Head-On Crash Near Joshua Tree National Park

Two Chino Hills soccer coaches were among four people killed in a head-on crash near Joshua Tree National Park, a family member said Tuesday.

Ruben Ayala High School, where Matt Hodges, 30 and Gabby Constante, 20, worked as coaches, announced that the pair had been killed.

Two other people died as a result of the crash, which occurred about 19 miles north of Desert Center in Riverside County Monday afternoon and involved a big rig. The other victims have not been identified.

Hodges coached the varsity girls soccer team for four years and Constante was with the team for two years. The two were boyfriend and girlfriend.

They apparently also worked with youth soccer program Legends FC in Chino.

“The entire Legends staff is in mourning,” the organization said in a message posted on their website.

“I was hoping I would wake up today and figure it was a bad dream,” Matt Hodges’ brother, Josh Hodges, told KTLA.

“I had never seen him so much in love," Josh Hodges said about his brother's relationship with Constante. "They were both very good, genuine people. They had great souls. I knew he had influence, but I’ve been blown away by over 2,000 text messages, emails, phone calls, of all the people that recognize his contribution.”

Matt Hodges' friend, Emmanuel Plascencia, said the soccer coach was the type of person "you could never be mad at."

"I'm a better person having met him," Plascencia said.