$30,000 Worth of Equipment, Cash Stolen from Woodland Hills Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Woodland Hills church is trying to recover after $30,000 worth of equipment was stolen ahead of a big music service planned for Sunday.

“It seemed very intentional and targeted,” Pastor Craig Peterson of the Woodland Hills Community Church told KTLA.

He has been at the parish for eight years and said he had never before worried crime.

The burglary occurred early Monday. Someone broke into the chapel and stole electronics and other items.

“We lost two projectors for Sunday services, a laptop that's used for services, a sound board, and almost all our mics,” Peterson said. A new keyboard and the church’s safe were also taken.

A nursery school teacher discovered the break in when she arrived at the church about 9 a.m. that day.

Peterson said the person or people responsible got in through the chapel and made their way into the office where the found the computers and the safe, which had cash and checks inside.

Members of the close-knit community are still in shock over the unexpected loss and have been warning others churches in the area to be on alert.

They say the timing of the crime will make this week challenging.

“I have to think they are in an incredibly desperate situation,” Peterson said of the person or people responsible. “It breaks our hearts.”