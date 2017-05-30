Body Discovered After Fire Erupts in Long Beach Apartment; Investigation Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was found dead inside an apartment after firefighters extinguished a blaze at a Long Beach apartment early Tuesday, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of Magnolia Avenue to a report of a fire alarm in an apartment unit, according to Jake Heflin of the Long Beach Fire Department.

When they arrived at the scene, firefighters initially did not observe any flames; however, when crews accessed the building, they discovered light smoke coming out of a second-floor unit, Heflin said.

Firefighters went to the unit and forced entry, where they found heavy smoke inside and active fire coming out of the bedroom area.

It took approximately 27 firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze, according to a Fire Department news release.

After putting out the fire, authorities located a deceased man in the unit, according to Heflin. There were no reports of anyone else in the apartment at the time.

The victim's identity and age were not immediately known; a cause of death will be determined by the L.A. County coroner's office, Heflin said.

The fire was confined to the one unit, and no other residents were displaced or injured, the release stated.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fatal fire.

No additional details were immediately released.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.