3-Week-Old Michigan Girl Left Alone With Family Dogs Dies After Being Bitten By Pit Bull

Surgery couldn't save a Michigan infant who officials said died after the family dog bit her in the head last week, KTLA sister station WXMI reported.

An autopsy confirmed that Susannah Jean Murray, who was 3 weeks old, died from the dog bite, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Susannah was left alone in the house with the family's three pit bulls for about five minutes on May 25 before a caretaker checked on her, according to police. When the woman checked on the infant, she found Susannah bleeding from a severe head injury and one of the dogs with blood around its mouth.

The child was taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital where she underwent nearly seven hours of surgery. She died about 2 a.m. the following morning.

"This is a horrible tragedy, and it serves as a critical reminder to never leave a child unattended around a dog, or dogs, or pets," Sgt. Terry Dixon of the Grand Rapids Police Department said. "Always keep a watchful eye on our vulnerable youth."

Dixon said the dog that likely attacked Susannah is about 2 years old, and is quarantined – along with the two other family dogs – at a local animal shelter.

Neighbors told the Free Press that they were wary of the animals and had seen them act aggressively in the past.

"Just the breed of a pit bull by itself is not enough to condemn it, any dog can bite something, they have teeth," Dixon said. "I would say that this serves as a definite reminder not to leave children alone with dogs in the house."

The GRPD and Child Protective Services are investigating the incident. Dixon said authorities will give their investigation to the Kent County Prosecutor to review and consider any possible criminal charges.