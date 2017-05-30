High School Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Child Pornography in Orange County

A 30-year-old high school teacher was arrested in connection with distributing child pornographic videos over the internet in Orange County, the Fontana Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

Keh-Tai Culkbreath was arrested on May 25 during the service of a search warrant at his home in the 15000 block of Grand Avenue in Lake Elsinore.

A search of his electronic storage devices reportedly revealed hundreds of child pornographic videos and images, according to police.

Culbreath, who was a part-time teacher at Tesoro High School, allegedly distributed the images while he was a resident in Fontana, police said.

He was booked and transported to the West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Hale with the Fontana Police Department’s ICAC Task Force at 909-356-7156.