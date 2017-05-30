Hyatt Regency Indian Wells getaway to Greater Palm Springs

Find your oasis with a refreshing and playful vacation in Greater Palm Springs. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 for a code word. Then, come back to this page and enter for your chance to win two nights at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa, dinner for 2 at Lantana, and a pair of spa treatments. It’s the quintessential Palm Springs experience. Good luck!

“HYATT REGENCY INDIAN WELLS GETAWAY #1 MAY 2017”

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028

The Sweepstakes begins at 8:00:01 a.m. PT on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be submitted and received within this time period. Any entries not received within this time period will be disqualified. The computer clock of Sponsors’ webmaster is the official timekeeping device of the Sweepstakes.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

Watch for a code word during the KTLA 5 Morning News (“the Show”) on May 30, 2017 between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. (excluding commercials). The code word will be provided and displayed onscreen during the Show.

After the code word is announced, go to http://www.ktla.com/chill, click the appropriate link for this sweepstakes, and complete and submit the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including name, telephone number and the correct code word. You must also have a valid e-mail account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the e-mail account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsors and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person/e-mail address. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified. Sponsors are not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

Void Where Prohibited By Law.

This contest is void where prohibited by law. This contest is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, who are age 18 or older as of May 30, 2017, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to the Sweepstakes Period. Employees of other media companies (including radio and television), Sponsors and their parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the contest.

All entries will be combined into a single pool, and from that pool one (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing on or about June 12, 2017. The winner will be notified that he or she has been selected as a winner by telephone or by e-mail.

The odds of winning depend on the number of valid entries received. If the selected winner is not eligible, declines the prize, or cannot be contacted within twenty-four (24) hours of the initial notification (including failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify the winner and award the prize to another entrant randomly selected by Sponsors from all remaining valid entries.

The Winner will receive the following (the “Prize”):

Two nights of accommodations for up to two people in a double-occupancy room at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa, 44600 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells, CA, 92210 (“the Resort”)

Dinner for two people at Lantana, located within the Resort

Two 50-minute spa treatments.

The approximate retail value of the Prize is $925.00.

The actual value of the Prize may vary depending on hotel charges at the time of travel. Therefore, the actual value of the prize awarded may be lower or higher at the time it is fulfilled. Any difference between actual value and stated ARV will not be awarded. Any portion of the prize not accepted by the winner will be forfeited.

Advance reservations are required for the Prize. Hotel accommodations are subject to availability, and certain blackout dates may apply. Prize not valid on holidays. Other restrictions may apply. Prize expires on August 31, 2018.

Winner and guests will be required to travel on the same itinerary. No changes will be made to travel details once any element(s) of the travel arrangements have been booked. Neither Sponsor, Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa, nor any of their parent or subsidiary companies (collectively “Releasees”), are responsible for any changes of any element of prize travel, and Releasees are not liable for any expenses incurred as a result of delays or cancellations. Releasees will not replace any lost or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates.

Items not included as part of the Prize that are the responsibility of the winner include: excursions, transportation to and from the Resort, travel insurance, hotel room service, parking fees, laundry service, merchandise, souvenirs, internet access, local and long distance telephone calls, tips, gratuities, service charges, optional excursions, and all items of a personal nature, and all other costs and expenses not otherwise mentioned herein. Winner may be required to present a major credit card at hotel check-in for incidentals.

The Prize is non-transferable, non-refundable, may not be combined with any other offer, and has no cash value. Prize substitution will not be allowed, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize. Any unused Prize elements will be forfeited. Any difference between actual value and stated ARV will not be awarded. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsor. Winner will be required to fill out and IRS W-9 Form (“W-9”), and will receive a Form 1099 from the IRS for any prize with a value of $600 or more.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and the winner and any of his or her invitees may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (“The Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, he or she will forfeit the prize. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up or take delivery of the prize by the deadline established by Sponsor. Failure by the winner to meet any deadlines established in this sweepstakes by the Sponsor will result in forfeiture of the prize.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in obtaining the prize, including but not limited to parking, and incidentals not specifically set forth herein, are the responsibility of the Winner.

The prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed, it is not transferable or redeemable for cash, and it may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, or as provided in these rules.

If for any reason, the text-messaging or Internet-related portion of these sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THESE SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc., may be used by Sponsor for marketing or promotional purposes.

Sponsor reserves the right not to display code words onscreen due to the coverage of breaking news, scheduling conflicts, or other unforeseen circumstances. Should Sponsor choose not to display code words on any day during any Round of the Sweepstakes Period for reasons listed above, Sponsor reserves the right (but are not required) to do one of the following:

Announce the code word during an hour of the KTLA 5 Morning News that is earlier or later than during that for which it was originally scheduled to be announced Extend the Sweepstakes Period so that the code words not displayed as originally scheduled may be displayed at a different time and/or on a different day Display the code words during another KTLA-TV news broadcast Take no action

Any and all schedule changes for the display of code words will be listed on the KTLA website at http://www.ktla.com/contests to the extent possible.

Under no circumstances shall Sponsor be liable for indirect, incidental, consequential, special or exemplary damages, attorneys’ fees or any other damages.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsors in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

By participating in this sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, the Resort, their parent corporations, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this sweepstakes, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize and any travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions.

By participating in these sweepstakes, you also agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to these sweepstakes or future similar sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winners, send a self-addressed envelope to “HYATT REGENCY INDIAN WELLS GETAWAY #1 MAY 2017,” KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, by July 31, 2017. The winner’s name will be available after the winner has been verified and the prizes have been awarded.

These Sweepstakes are subject to the privacy policy of KTLA, as posted on the KTLA website. For more information, see http://www.ktla.com/privacypolicy. These Sweepstakes are also subject to the KTLA.COM terms of service, available at http://www.ktla.com/termsofservice.