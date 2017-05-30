× Inglewood Police Officers Who Fatally Shot Couple in Car Are Off the Force

The Inglewood police officers who fatally shot a young couple, firing 20 bullets into them as they appeared to be unconscious in a parked car, are no longer police officers in the city, Mayor James T. Butts announced Tuesday.

The announcement marked the end of an internal probe of the Feb. 21, 2016, killing of Marquintan Sandlin and Kisha Michael, but it offered scant information about the deadly incident, which has stoked protest and calls for greater transparency in the Inglewood Police Department. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is continuing to investigate the shooting.

“The officers involved in the incident are no longer members of the Inglewood Police Department,” Butts said in his statement on Tuesday. “The Department’s report and any discipline that results from the report are confidential.”

Butts said the internal investigation into the fatal shooting of Sandlin, 32, and Michael, 31, was completed on Friday. His statement, issued by his spokeswoman Jasmyne Cannick, did not specify the number of officers nor whether they were fired or had resigned. The officers were not named.

