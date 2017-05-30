Kids Summer Fashions That Give Back With Wilshire+Cooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The founder of Simply Stylist Sarah Boyd joined us live with adorable summer looks from the childrenswear collection designed by Margherita Missoni, Margharita Kids. From now until June 8, For every Margherita Kids item purchased online at Wilshire + Cooper, an additional Margherita Kids item will be donated to the non-profit organization, Baby2Baby, serving low-income children. Launching just last month, Wilshire + Cooper is the brand new online destination for unique and beautifully crafted kidswear labels from around the world. This curated one-stop shop offers the best international fashion for little boys and girls age newborn to 12 years at the click of a button. For more information on Wilshire + Cooper, visit their website.

For more information on Baby2Baby, visit their website.