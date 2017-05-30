L.A. Law Enforcement on High Alert After Street Gangs Make Unspecified Threats Against Officers

Police officers across Southern California are being warned to be on guard after L.A. County sheriff’s homicide investigators discovered unspecified threats by street gangs targeting officers.

The warning was issued about two weeks ago by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau after a shooting by an officer.

“During the course of an officer involved shooting investigation, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau was made aware of information regarding a potential threat by criminal street gangs against Southern California on-duty law enforcement officers,” the department said. “This threat was not specific as to the law enforcement agency or agencies that might be targeted, or as to the individual or individuals who may be involved.”

Capt. Darren Harris said the threat doesn’t name a specific agency. The officer safety bulletin was meant to advise local agencies and officers about the threat, officials said.

