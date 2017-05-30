Mammoth Mountain Still Has So Much Snow That It’ll Be Open Into August

Mammoth Mountain still has so much snow after a near record-breaking winter that it will be open into August, the ski resort announced.

The popular mountain in Mammoth Lakes, about five hours north of Los Angeles, will continue to operate daily, the resort announced May 26, saying on Twitter it had the “best conditions in the country.”

Mammoth Mountain had previously said it would close after a final day of operations July 4.

As of May 26, Mammoth had a base depth of 120 inches at Main Lodge and 270 inches remaining at the 11,053-foot summit.

The resort received a total of 616 inches of snow over the 2016-17 season, most recently getting 1 to 2 more inches in mid-May. The resort’s record season – 668 inches in 2010-2011 – were followed by five years of drought.

“Even our biggest season on record … did not produce the kind of conditions and coverage we’re seeing right now,” the resort said in a news release.

This past winter’s snowpack in the Sierra Nevada exceeded that of the combined total from the previous four years, according to NASA data.

This season at Mammoth Mountain will be one of longest in its history, the resort said on Facebook. A handful of lifts will remain in operation from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Because so much snow remains on the mountain, the mountain bike park that is normally open in summer will have limited operations. Mountain biking begins June 23.