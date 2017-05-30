× Man Arrested on Suspicion of Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Bicyclist Dead

A man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left one bicyclist dead and another seriously injured in Winnetka on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Victor Mainwal Junior, 47, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and his 1998 Chevy utility vehicle was impounded for evidence, police said.

Both bicyclists were on their way home from working at a restaurant at Ventura Boulevard and Tampa Avenue on May 24 when they were struck by a utility truck in the 6500 block of Winnetka Avenue, according to police.

Junior allegedly stopped and looked over his shoulder at the victims before fleeing the scene and driving to a nearby motel parking lot, according to police.

He then allegedly waited for several minutes before leaving the parking lot westbound on Vanowen Street, police added.

Junior is accused of changing into in the No. 3 lane and running into the bicyclists “on purpose,” according to one witness.

“He was driving behind the bicyclists. He saw them, he changed the lane on purpose, hit them from the behind,” said Vladimir, a witness at the scene. “Run over the bicycles and took off.”

Police have not confirmed whether the crash was intentional or accidental.

Junior is being held on a $15,000 bail and his case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office on May 30 for filing considerations.