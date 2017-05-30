× Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison in Connection With Wrong-Way Crash that Killed Recently Engaged Couple in Lakewood

A 22-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in prison in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed a recently engaged couple in Lakewood last summer, officials announced Tuesday.

Last month, Andrew Vincente Simbana-Nunez pleaded guilty to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in connection with the June 21 crash that killed Brian Urquia and Rosanna Williams.

Simbana-Nunez was under the influence of alcohol when he drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of Paramount Boulevard and Frankel Street, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He also pleaded guilty to a special allegation that he caused great bodily injury and death to more than one victim during a crime.

Urquia, 30, and Williams, 28, were instantly killed and Simbana-Nunez was arrested.

The pair had recently gotten engaged and were planning on getting married in October of last year, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for their funeral expenses.