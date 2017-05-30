May is Blood Pressure Education Month- Body Worlds: Pulse Exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles at California Science Center in Exposition Park at the new exhibit Gunther von Hagens’ BODY WORLDS: Pulse, where medical experts blood pressure issues because MAY IS NATIONAL HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE EDUCATION MONTH. The month has been an opportunity to learn high blood pressure prevention and control activities for the year.

The BODY WORLDS exhibit is a perfect place for the topic because it is convergence of aesthetic anatomy, health and wellness. This special exhibition presents the body in health and distress, its vulnerabilities and potential, and many of the challenges the human body faces as it navigates the 21st Century.

By the way, admission to the Space Shuttle Endeavour is included in your admission when you visit BODY WORLDS: PULSE.

For more information, please check the website.

For more information about high blood pressure prevention and control activities, please check the American Heart Association website.

