Oklahoma Man Found Mentally Incompetent to Stand Trial in Shooting Death of Long Beach Mother, 4-Year-Old Daughter

An Oklahoma man accused of using a shotgun to kill a Long Beach mother and her 4-year-old daughter last year was found mentally incompetent Tuesday to stand trial in the twin slayings.

Brandon Colbert, 23, will undergo treatment at a state hospital until a judge deems him fit to face murder charges in the August 2016 shooting deaths of Carina Mancera, 26, and her daughter, Jennabel Anaya. Colbert was arrested in the killings in November, but questions about his mental health have hung over a series of pretrial hearings in recent months.

Citing a nine-page medical report, Judge Jesse Rodriguez deemed Colbert unfit for trial and ordered him sent to a state hospital for treatment. If he is restored to competency, he could still be tried in the slayings. A progress hearing was set for July 7.

Colbert, who was handcuffed and wearing a padded blue prison jumpsuit, did not have any visible reaction to the decision. Several of the victims’ relatives were seated in court, including Jennabel’s grandmother, but they declined to comment outside the courthouse.

