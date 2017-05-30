× Palmdale Woman, Boyfriend Convicted in Connection With Continuous Abuse, Fatal Beating of Her Son

A Palmdale woman and her boyfriend were found guilty of abusing and eventually fatally beating her 23-month-old son in 2014, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Brandon Jerel Williams, 27, was found guilty of first-degree murder after he hit the child multiple times in the head over several months, prosecutors said.

The boys mother, Rosie Lee Wilson, 23, was convicted of second-degree murder after she did not seek medical attention for her son.

The boy was eventually taken to a hospital, but died.

Williams was also found guilty of torture and assault on a child causing death.

Wilson, meanwhile, was also convicted of one count of child abuse, officials said.

The defendants are expected to be sentenced on July 21. Williams faces a sentence of 32 years to life in prison, while Wilson faces 15 years to life.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.