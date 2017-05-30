Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Boyle Heights Girl

Los Angeles Police officials are asking for the public’s help finding a 13-year-old Boyle Heights girl.

Evelyn Morales was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Chicago Street.

LAPD officials said her family is concerned for her safety because she may be suicidal.

Evelyn is described as being Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater with “Utah” in front, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Evelyn can call LAPD’s Hollenbeck division at 323-342-4101.