Teen With Murder Warrant in Colorado Among 2 Arrested in Torrance Home Invasion: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two suspects, including a 17-year-old with an outstanding murder warrant in Colorado, were arrested Monday night following a home invasion in Torrance, according to police.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Sara Court around 10:40 p.m. by the victim's neighbor, who noticed two men entering the woman's residence and thought it was suspicious, according to Torrance Police Department Lt. Steve D'anjou.

When police arrived, they heard screaming coming from the home; two people then ran outside, D'anjou said.

One of the suspects was taken into custody at gunpoint in front of the house, but the second suspect managed to flee the location, according to the lieutenant.

A perimeter was set up as authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area for the second suspect. About 90 minutes later, the second individual was taken into custody.

Both suspects were expected to face a multitude of charges in connection with the home invasion, including burglary, auto theft and elder abuse. The vehicle had apparently been stolen out of Torrance earlier Monday evening, according to D'anjou.

It was not immediately clear whether the teen would be prosecuted in Southern California first, or if he would be extradited to Colorado for prosecution on the murder warrant, he said.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the suspects.

The victim was taken to hospital for injuries, and has apparently since been released.