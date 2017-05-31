× 1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting Involving Deputy at Wal-Mart in Hesperia: SBSD

One person has died and another was injured after a deputy-involved shooting at a Wal-Mart in Hesperia Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available about the shooting, which occurred in the 13400 block of Main Street before 8:20 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The shooting involved a law enforcement officer, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

A medical helicopter was requested for two people with gunshot wounds, according to a tweet from the Fire Department.

One of the wounded — described by the Sheriff’s Department as a suspect — later died, authorities said. His or her name was not immediately released.

The second person’s condition was not immediately known.

It was unclear if a deputy was struck by gunfire.

A third individual has been detained, according to the department.

No further information was immediately released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

HESPERIA: #SBCoFD onscn GSW at Walmart. 13400 blk Main St. 2 victims with 2 med helo's requested. — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 31, 2017

PIO enroute to Walmart in Hesperia on Main St. reference OIS. More to follow. — SB County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) May 31, 2017

OIS in #Hesperia– 1 suspect deceased,1 injured, 1 detained for inv. PR to follow. All media inquiries will be handled by @sbcountysheriff — SB County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) May 31, 2017