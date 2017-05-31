1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting Involving Deputy at Wal-Mart in Hesperia: SBSD
One person has died and another was injured after a deputy-involved shooting at a Wal-Mart in Hesperia Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Few details were immediately available about the shooting, which occurred in the 13400 block of Main Street before 8:20 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The shooting involved a law enforcement officer, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
A medical helicopter was requested for two people with gunshot wounds, according to a tweet from the Fire Department.
One of the wounded — described by the Sheriff’s Department as a suspect — later died, authorities said. His or her name was not immediately released.
The second person’s condition was not immediately known.
It was unclear if a deputy was struck by gunfire.
A third individual has been detained, according to the department.
No further information was immediately released.
