2 Men Who Died While Rafting in Kern River Over Holiday Weekend Identified

The Kern County coroner has identified two men who died while rafting in the powerful Kern River over the Memorial Day weekend.

Three people died and at least 24 were rescued in multiple incidents along the river, which is known as the “Killer Kern.” Five more people were rescued from other nearby rivers.

On Monday, authorities found the body of a man who had been rafting with his son, who is between 12 and 14 years old. They were on the Kern River west of Lake Isabella when they were thrown out of their raft by a rapid.

The coroner identified the man as Jose Sequic, 43, of Sylmar.

