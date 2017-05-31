3 Men Rob Fullerton CVS; At Least 1 Man Armed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three men robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Fullerton Wednesday morning and at least one robber was armed with a handgun, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

The robbery occurred at a 24-hour CVS store in the 2200 block of North Harbor Street around 1:48 a.m.

The men allegedly stole prescription medication, alcohol and an unknown amount of money before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

The CVS store manager told KTLA that four men robbed the pharmacy and the incident left employees rattled.

"They just came in and they took some alcohol and other things. There was four of them," said Cherie Robinson, the store manager. "All my employees are good. They were a little scared but followed all the policies they were told to do, and it kept them safe."

The scene is no longer active and no arrests have been made, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fullerton Police Department at 714-738-6800.