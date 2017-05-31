Accuser in Oakland Police Sex Abuse Scandal Settles Claim for Nearly $1 Million

The woman who alleged last year that she had sex with more than a dozen Oakland police officers has settled a claim against the city for approximately $1 million, according to her attorney and the City Council.

The accusations made last year by 19-year-old Jasmine Abuslin sparked national outrage and sent shock waves through the Oakland Police Department and Bay Area law enforcement community. Some of the encounters, she said, happened while she was underage. Abuslin also claimed officers gave her information about planned police raids in exchange for sex.

A series of investigations that began last summer have led to criminal charges against seven Bay Area law enforcement officers. the departure of Police Chief Sean Whent and discipline against several other Oakland cops. Investigators with the Alameda County district attorney’s office and the Richmond Police Department were also fired amid fallout from the scandal.

The city agreed to settle Abuslin’s claim for up to $989,000 during a City Council meeting, according to the council’s website. The vote did not take place until around 2 a.m. Wednesday, passing by 7-1, said civil rights attorney John Burris, who represents Abuslin.

